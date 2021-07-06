Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 36,341 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,341 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $43,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after buying an additional 2,148,260 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $91,122,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after buying an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 9,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,335. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

