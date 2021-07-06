Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,443,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19. Stericycle has a one year low of $52.14 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

