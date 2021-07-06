Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 639,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

