STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of STM stock opened at €31.76 ($37.36) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

