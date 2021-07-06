Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.63.

Shares of TSE:SRX traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.93. 77,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Storm Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$478.55 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

