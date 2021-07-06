Stride (NYSE:LRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 482,471 shares.The stock last traded at $29.84 and had previously closed at $32.59.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stride in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

