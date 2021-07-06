Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Update

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $265.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.44. Stryker has a 52 week low of $176.07 and a 52 week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.