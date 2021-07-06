STV Group (LON:STVG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $342.42

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.42 ($4.47) and traded as high as GBX 349 ($4.56). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 342 ($4.47), with a volume of 16,551 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 342.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54.

In other news, insider Simon Pitts bought 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 337 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £19,926.81 ($26,034.50).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

