Swarm City (SWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Swarm City has a market cap of $394,684.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0462 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

