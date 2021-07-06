Swisscom AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Swisscom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Swisscom alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.