Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stake Boosted by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 119.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Switch makes up 2.2% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock worth $28,859,891. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.27. 18,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

