SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $541,599.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,683 shares of company stock worth $3,763,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.47. 3,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.31. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.