Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106,489 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $279.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.82 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

