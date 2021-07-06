Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.