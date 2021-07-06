Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 2%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 7,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 26,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

