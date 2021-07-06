TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

