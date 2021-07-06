TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Gap Up to $32.39

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.39, but opened at $33.68. TaskUs shares last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 2,615 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

