TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.81 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after buying an additional 306,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,757,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,246,000 after buying an additional 322,498 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.75. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

