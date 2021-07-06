TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

ATD.B opened at C$46.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.73. The stock has a market cap of C$49.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

