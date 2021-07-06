Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TM17. Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Shares of TM17 stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($10.62). 533,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 703.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

