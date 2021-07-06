Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $9,862,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

ERIC traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. 132,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,121,405. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

