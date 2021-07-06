Tellor (TRB) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $68.36 million and approximately $52.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $39.16 or 0.00114849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00057391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.08 or 0.00971113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.52 or 0.08792107 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,822,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,818 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

