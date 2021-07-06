Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

