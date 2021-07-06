Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $678.90 on Friday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.