Teton Advisors Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

