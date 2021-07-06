Teton Advisors Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

