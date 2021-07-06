Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PZN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

