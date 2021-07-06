Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 25,900 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,630,000 after buying an additional 159,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ChampionX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

