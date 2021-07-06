Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Kimball Electronics worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,192.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $465,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

KE stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $540.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

