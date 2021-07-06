Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of South State by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 941,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,899,000 after buying an additional 139,693 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of South State by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South State by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 150,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 86,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of South State by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

