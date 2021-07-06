The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 893,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80.
The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.
About The Aaron’s
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.