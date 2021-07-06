The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 893,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 286,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.80.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 139,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

