The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $202.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.83.

ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.38. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock valued at $16,304,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

