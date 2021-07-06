The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $9.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $45 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GS opened at $374.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

