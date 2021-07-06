The Goldman Sachs Group Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $25.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 239,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in SunPower by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

