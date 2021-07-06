The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 260” Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.80 ($2.75).

BARC traded down GBX 6.18 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 171.52 ($2.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,786,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,331,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.22. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market capitalization of £29.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria purchased 13,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24). Also, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

