The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after purchasing an additional 190,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

