The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $9,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

