The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,245 shares of company stock valued at $5,371,796. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

