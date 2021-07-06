The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post earnings per share of $3.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.77 and the lowest is $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings per share of $3.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,856,233.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

