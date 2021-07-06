The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $47,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.30. The company had a trading volume of 313,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,563. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $314.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.