Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.31. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 88,725 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $568.88 million, a P/E ratio of 427.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 159,360 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 824,088 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

