Third Point LLC Invests $12.38 Million in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHAA. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth $489,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the first quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.