Third Point LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Third Point LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 2.7% of Third Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $401,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $37,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $725.21. 14,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,767. The company has a market capitalization of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $691.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $520.48 and a 1 year high of $733.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.24.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

