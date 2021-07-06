Third Point LLC Takes $125.40 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,404,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SU traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 435,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,979. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

