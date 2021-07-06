Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,366 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 73,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,122. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

