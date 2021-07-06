Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190,018 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,192 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.