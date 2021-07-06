Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Central Securities comprises about 2.9% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.16. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81. Central Securities Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

