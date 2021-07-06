Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 196,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,435,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,936 shares of company stock worth $15,219,132. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.