Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 44,886 Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,886 shares during the quarter. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund comprises approximately 1.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 7.00% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CUBA remained flat at $$6.29 on Tuesday. 56,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,509. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.29. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

