Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 597,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116. 56.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THRY opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. Thryv has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $37.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Analysts forecast that Thryv will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

